Bugworks and GARDP collaborate to accelerate development of novel antibiotic to treat serious infections

August 08, 2023 09:30 am | Updated 09:30 am IST - Bengaluru

Biopharmaceutical company Bugworks Research, which has research and development facilities in Bengaluru, has entered a partnership with the Global Antibiotic Research and Development Partnership (GARDP) based out of Switzerland. The collaboration aims to accelerate the development of an antibiotic compound for treating serious infections caused by multidrug-resistant bacteria.

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, Bugworks develops multi-target therapeutic assets in the anti-infectives and oncology areas. It is currently developing the compound BWC0977 which aims to address problems arising from serious hospital and community infections, and bacterial biothreats.

The compound will go through Phase-1 clinical trials next year. As part of the collaboration, GARDP would provide resources and funding for up to $20 million once the trials are a success.

According to the company, BWC0977 has the potential to treat infections that are becoming difficult to treat due to the increase of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in pathogens. These pathogens can cause hospital-associated infections such as pneumonia, bloodstream infections, meningitis and urinary tract infections.

“Since 2019, we have been following with interest the development of BWC0977 as a potential treatment for drug-resistant infections caused by the most harmful and deadly bacteria on the WHO priority pathogens list,” said Dr. Manica Balasegaram, GARDP’s Executive Director.

“We are delighted to be able to accelerate the development of this promising antibiotic compound, by supporting clinical and pharmaceutical development activities, with the hope of getting it to patients where it is most needed,” he added.

GARDP would also work with Bugworks to advance BWC0977 through Phase II and Phase III studies, and support its pharmaceutical development and commercialization. This is hoped to help the company launch it in the European Union, US, Japan and China.

“We are thrilled to strengthen our ongoing partnership with GARDP to accelerate the clinical development of BWC0977 and deliver a truly differentiated broad-spectrum drug that can tackle the toughest drug-resistant superbugs,” said Dr. Anand Anandkumar, co-founder and CEO of Bugworks.

In 2020, GARDP and Bugworks signed a Memorandum of Understanding to explore antibiotic development to tackle serious bacterial infections in high-burden countries. In 2022, GARDP provided support for a cardiac safety study embedded in the ongoing first-in-human study that will provide an early assessment of potential cardiovascular risk of BWC0977.

“By leveraging GARDP’s unique global AMR network and clinical development expertise, we aim to achieve our goal of ‘Go to Globe’, ensuring equitable access to this drug to patients across the planet. The strong support enabled by CARB-X has primed Bugworks’ collaboration with GARDP,” Dr. Anandkumar added.

CARB-X, a global nonprofit promoting antimicrobial research, has been supporting Bugworks since 2017 through optimisation and preclinical development and into first-in-human clinical studies of the compound. The phase I trial of BWC0977 is being conducted in Australia, with funding and technical support from CARB-X.

“Bugworks was the second company to apply for funding from CARB-X, back in 2016, and we have accelerated BWC0977 all the way from lead optimization, through preclinical development and into first-in-human clinical studies,” said Kevin Outterson, Executive Director of CARB-X and Austin B. Fletcher Professor at Boston University School of Law.

“We are grateful to GARDP for collaborating with Bugworks on the advanced development of BWC0977. This is aligned with the global stewardship and access commitments which we ask every CARB-X recipient to make when they join our portfolio,” he added.