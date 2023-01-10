ADVERTISEMENT

Buffer zones around SWDs to be developed into parks

January 10, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The city’s civic body will develop the buffer zones around Storm Water Drains (SWDs), where there is no sewage inlet into the SWDs, into parks, said Chief Civic Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath. This is apart from developing space under flyovers, a few of which have already been landscaped and developed into parks. 

“There is a paucity of public space in the city. So we have decided to develop more parks utilising the already available but unutilised space,” said Mr. Giri Nath. Ideally, SWDs should not have sewage inlets, but many do have sewage overflowing, making them unfit for development of parks in their buffer zones. “Wherever BWSSB clears the drain of all sewage, we will develop parks in their buffer zones,” he said. 

