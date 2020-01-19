BU to issue access cards to hostel residents

Several people claiming to be students are allegedly occupying the hostels of Bangalore University (BU). Apart from accommodation, these students also get food at the canteen at subsidised rates.

To put an end to this, authorities have decided to issue access cards to students, which they will have to swipe to enter the hostels.

In total, there are 1,968 students in seven hostels in the Jnanabharathi campus. According to estimates by university officials, at least 20% of them are not students of the university and have either completed their courses or were never enrolled in one. While 1,785 students reside in six hostels for boys, 183 students reside in one hostel for girls.

The university took the decision following an intense fight between two groups at the birthday party of a post-graduate student last week. An FIR was filed by a student who alleged verbal and physical harassment, and eight persons were detained. This triggered a protest by students urging the varsity to take action.

A source in the university said that even the wardens are unable to put an end to these practice as the student groups create tension when the issue is raised.

“Many of those who are overstaying are research scholars who are extremely popular, and instigate fights in the hostels. So we have to put an end to this. Many poor and meritorious students are not able to get accommodation in the hostels as they are fully occupied. We need to ensure that they are given preference,” said a senior official of the university.

However, students are sceptical of the move. “The university in the past too has attempted to issue access cards but failed to implement this step. In fact, many of those staying are in close proximity to some professors, who help them,” alleged Gururaj Desai, State secretary of the Students Federation of India.