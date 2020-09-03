BU to conduct final semester exam for foreign students in Dec.

While Bangalore University is all set to conduct final semester examination for undergraduate and postgraduate courses later this month, it has decided that international students will be given the opportunity to sit for the papers in December.

K.R. Venugopal, Vice-Chancellor of the university, said there are around 700 final year students in undergraduate as well as postgraduate programmes in colleges affiliated to the university. “Many of them have gone back to their homes due to COVID-19 and are unable to return as there are no international flights. So we want to give them an opportunity to write their examination in December when the situation will hopefully get better,” he said.

He added that a majority of their students are from Sri Lanka, Nepal, Malaysia, and Middle-Eastern countries. The university has also forwarded letters to various embassies requesting them to extend visas of students so that they will be able to come back and attend the examination.

Unable to travel

A professor of a Bengaluru-based college said that they have over a dozen international students who are unable to travel now.

“Till the last month, they were hopeful of coming and writing the examination. But last week, they communicated to us that they would not be able to travel. They explored all other options, but international travellers still have to follow a mandatory 14-day home quarantine and it is absolutely not feasible for them at this point in time,” he said.

For other students, the final semester undergraduate examination begins on September 12 and postgraduate examination on September 23.