BU syndicate member requests COVID-19 Care Centre

This is for teaching and non-teaching staff

A member of the Bangalore University syndicate has sought establishment of a COVID-19 Care Centre (CCC) at the varsity.

Prem S., syndicate member, Bangalore University has written to the Vice Chancellor to start an emergency CCC for the varsity’s teaching and non-teaching staff.

In his letter, he cited instances of teaching and non-teaching staff and their families contracting COVID-19.

“I have also heard that we have lost a few of them in this pandemic. In this regard, it’s our responsibility to start an emergency CCC in our university guest house,” he said. “This will be a great step and a model for others.”