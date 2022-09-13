BU Syndicate decides to construct temple in alternative location

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bangalore University (BU) Syndicate has decided to build the Ganesha temple in an alternate location of Jnanabharathi campus in its resolution during Tuesday’s meeting.

The Syndicate also decided to form a sub-committee to find the alternative location for the temple and they will speak to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to stop the construction work until a new place is identified.

The Syndicate meeting was headed by Vice-Chancellor Jayakara S.M.

However, some Syndicate members opposed the construction of the temple in the alternative place and demanded to build it in the same place. “Already, the construction work is going on and it is a proper place for the temple,” they argued and threatened to build the temple at the same place.

Finally, the Syndicate took the decision to find an alternative location on the campus .

Sudhakar H., Syndicate member, told to The Hindu, “BBMP is constructing the temple behind the administrative block of the university. This is not an appropriate place for the temple. So, the Syndicate decided to find a better place to build the temple. We also decided to form the sub-committee to find the alternative place. We want to resolve this issue peacefully.”

The construction of Ganesha temple on the Jnanabharathi campus had created tension in the university. Students and faculty members held protests in front of the administration office of the university last week to oppose the construction.