BU students, staff demand financial aid, government job for road accident victim’s family

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 29, 2022 22:08 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The students and staff of Bangalore University are demanding financial aid and a government job for the family of post-graduate student Shilpa Shree, who died in a road accident involving a BMTC bus on Jana Bharathi campus on October 10.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

In a condolence meeting on October 28 in front of the University head office, the students said, “Due to the negligence of the BMTC bus driver, Shilpa Shree lost her life. She was a brilliant student. The government has failed to fulfil promises like financial aid and others to the family.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Bangalore
civic infrastructure
road accident

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app