BU students, staff demand financial aid, government job for road accident victim’s family

The Hindu Bureau October 29, 2022 22:08 IST

The students and staff of Bangalore University are demanding financial aid and a government job for the family of post-graduate student Shilpa Shree, who died in a road accident involving a BMTC bus on Jana Bharathi campus on October 10.

In a condolence meeting on October 28 in front of the University head office, the students said, “Due to the negligence of the BMTC bus driver, Shilpa Shree lost her life. She was a brilliant student. The government has failed to fulfil promises like financial aid and others to the family.”