BU students protest against FIR against two students

Condemning an FIR registered against two research students, hundreds of Bengaluru University students protested in front of the university office at Jnanabharathi on Monday.

They took out a protest march across the university campus and then assembled in front of the head office. They raised slogans against Vice-Chancellor K.R. Venugopal and Finance Officer Vijayalakshmi.

They alleged that Ms. Vijayalakshmi gave a false complaint against the two research students.

“She should immediately withdraw the complaint and the V-C should take back the decision to transfer the university fund to the UVCE mechanical branch building construction,” students said.