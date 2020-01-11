BU students brawl at birthday party in hostel

A birthday party of a postgraduate student in Bangalore University’s (BU) hostel on Friday night turned into an intense fight between two student groups, creating commotion on the Jnanabharathi campus.

One of the students lodged a police complaint and said that they were harassed verbally and physically. Following this, the police reportedly detained eight students.

The student, in his complaint, said: “Around 11 p.m., my friend and I went to a friend’s room for a birthday party. During the same time, another group of students, who have been overstaying in the hostel even after completion of their course, began abusing us from the window. They later barged into the room and abused us verbally and physically.”

After this incident, several students gathered at the hostel block and protested demanding intervention of the university authorities. They demanded better security and wanted the hostel warden to be changed. They also refused to eat the food served to them and urged the Vice-Chancellor to come to the hostel and address their grievances. They also requested for police personnel to be deployed at the hostel for a few days.

Vice-Chancellor K.R. Venugopal visited the hostel and the students raised their concerns. “I have asked the students to withdraw the complaint as the future of the other students may be jeopardised if they have a police complaint against them,” he said.