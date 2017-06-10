BU reverts to original exam schedule

Bowing to pressure from students, Bangalore University, which had advanced its second semester postgraduate exam on account of a typographical error, has now decided to revert to the original schedule.

Hundreds of students, who were preparing for their exam in July, were shocked when they were informed by the varsity that they will have to sit for it in June instead.

Several students, as well as members of the All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO), staged a protest at the university’s Jnanabharathi campus. Following this M. S. Reddy, Registrar (Evaluation) of the university, said that the second semester exam will be held in July as per the original schedule.

The Hindu had reported how second semester students were affected as they had very few days to prepare for the exam. Students of the Department of Life Sciences, who were expecting to appear for the exam from July 11, were shocked to find out that the exam dates had been shifted to June 22.