BU results likely to be delayed

The results of the odd semester examination of Bangalore University held in December are expected to be delayed further as the lecturers are expected to boycott the valuation process.
Degree college lecturers have decided to boycott the evaluation work of answer scripts scheduled to begin on Tuesday.
H. Prakash, president, Karnataka Government College Teachers’ Association said that they have decided to boycott evaluation as some of the lecturers were asked to return their dearness allowance.
Meanwhile, the varsity has threatened serious consequences to lecturers who do not turn up for evaluation which includes withholding salaries for government and aided school teachers, while private college managements are at the risk of losing their affiliation if their teachers fail to turn up for valuation duty.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor