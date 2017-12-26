BU results likely to be delayed

The results of the odd semester examination of Bangalore University held in December are expected to be delayed further as the lecturers are expected to boycott the valuation process.

Degree college lecturers have decided to boycott the evaluation work of answer scripts scheduled to begin on Tuesday.

H. Prakash, president, Karnataka Government College Teachers’ Association said that they have decided to boycott evaluation as some of the lecturers were asked to return their dearness allowance.

Meanwhile, the varsity has threatened serious consequences to lecturers who do not turn up for evaluation which includes withholding salaries for government and aided school teachers, while private college managements are at the risk of losing their affiliation if their teachers fail to turn up for valuation duty.