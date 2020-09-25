Bengaluru

BU post-graduate examinations postponed to October 5

Bangalore University on Friday announced that the PG examinations will commence on October 5. The examinations were originally scheduled to begin on September 29, but were rescheduled after the university’s undergraduate examinations were postponed on account of the farmers’ bandh on September 28.

