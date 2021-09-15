Bengaluru

BU invites applications from civil services aspirants

Pre Examination Coaching Centre, Jnana Bharathi campus, Bangalore University has invited applications from civil services aspirants, studying post-graduation courses, seeking admission for a training course to prepare for UPSC and KPSC exams. The training for the academic year 2021-22 will commence on October 2.

Bangalore University said that applications can be downloaded from the university’s website, or they can be obtained in person from the centre's premises.

The last date for submitting applications is September 24, 2021.

For details, call 080-22961826 during office hours.


