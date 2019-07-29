BU increases affiliation fees to overcome revenue crunch

After the trifurcation of Bangalore University (BU), the two new universities and the parent university have been grappling with shortage of funds. To tackle this and generate more revenue, BU has decided to hike the fees for its affiliated colleges from the 2020–21 academic year. The university has around 280 colleges affiliated to it.

K.R. Venugopal, Vice-Chancellor of the university, said the fees have been hiked in the range of 5% to 10% for all categories. This was approved at the university’s Syndicate meeting held earlier this month.

“Our resources reduced after the trifurcation. In fact, only our university has employees on its rolls. So, the expenditure of our university is higher than that of the other two universities, but the income is low,” he said.

The fee has been increased across all categories — for renewal of permanent affiliation, for applying for permanent affiliation, for enhancement of intake for different courses, affiliation fee for continuation, for applying for fresh affiliation, and affiliation fee for starting new courses in existing colleges.

Bangalore University was trifurcated from the 2017–18 academic year. The two new universities are depending on government funds for running the institutions. The revenue of the parent university has come down because the number of colleges in its jurisdiction has now reduced.

The managements of the affiliated colleges are unhappy with the move and said they would be forced to hike the fees for their students. “Although the hike is in the range of 5% to 10%, it will be a huge burden on us as we have to pay for enhancement of each courses. The university should find other avenues of generating revenue and should not pass on the burden to college managements,” said the principal of a city-based college who did not wish to be named.

Students’ organisations too have opposed the move. Gururaj Desai, State secretary, Students’ Federation of India, said the university should roll back the hike in affiliation fees. “The university should judiciously use the funds it gets. We have seen instances of officials using funds for improving infrastructure at their offices and residences and for buying cars. All such expenses should be stopped,” he said.