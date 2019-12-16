BU gets more PhD applications than it can handle

The number of applications for doctoral programmes in Bangalore University is nearly six times more than the seats available.

One of the reasons for such a huge demand is that the varsity has invited applications for PhD programmes for the 2019-20 academic year after three years.

According to data provided, BU received 2,814 applications though there are only 482 seats.

K.R. Venugopal, Vice-Chancellor, said that all aspirants will have to sit for an entrance examination which will be conducted on December 29 at five centres across the city.

A majority of the applications, 813, have been received for doctoral programmes in Arts, of which 726 were for English. The Science Department received 802 applications, while the Commerce Department got 350 applications. Around 123 students have applied for PhD programmes in the Education Department.

“In fact, the number of seats for Arts PhD programmes are around 55 and these courses have the maximum number of applications. There will be very stiff competition to bag a seat,” said a senior professor of the university.

The varsity authorities were also pleasantly surprised that the demand for PhD programmes is so high after the trifurcation of Bangalore University where two new universities were carved out of the parent university. Students in the general category will have to pay ₹2,000 for the application fee, but a 50% discount can be availed by those in the SC and ST category.