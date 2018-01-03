BU faces shortage of evaluators

Bangalore University students will have to brace themselves for delayed results as the evaluation of their answer scripts for the odd semester examination has hit a road block with evaluators not turning up for duty.

Sources in the varsity said that half of the evaluators were not reporting for evaluation work. The university has issued a warning to them and will submit a report to Department of Collegiate Education asking that the salaries of teachers from government and aided colleges be withheld.

The delay in evaluation work is also expected to affect the reopening of colleges. Classes are currently scheduled to begin on January 10.