BU B.Com topper felicitated

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike on Saturday felicitated Rahmathunnisa, who secured first rank in commerce from 2016-2019 batch in Bangalore University. She is a B.Com graduate from BBMP-run First Grade College for Women, Frazer Town, Pulakeshi Nagar.
Ms. Rahmathunnisa, who is pursuing M.Com in Bengaluru Central University thanked the principal and other faculty members for her achievement. She expressed a desire to become an IAS officer. She sought a library and training facilities in the college to prepare for the competitive examination.
BBMP has assured her the necessary help. BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar presented an Ipad to her and assured that basic facilities in the college would be developed and also take steps to provide a library and training centre.
