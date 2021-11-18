BTS 2021: ‘AI played an effective role in healthcare delivery during COVID-19 crisis’

Indian academia quickly adopted AI, introduced learning programmes

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has ensured effective and efficient delivery of services, especially in healthcare, during the COVID-19 crisis, said K. Ananth Krishnan, Executive VP & Chief Technology Officer, Tata Consultancy Services.

Addressing a session on ‘AI for Growth, Evolution & Technology’ at Bengaluru Tech Summit 2021 on November 18, he said the potential usage of new techniques this technology (AI) offers are immense.

According to N.T. Arunkumar, MD & Country Head and Head of Innovation, Telstra India, AI has emerged as the most exciting and fondly discussed topic around the world today. “AI is more than technology, it is a way of life. Hence, the country needs to shift from being a service provider to becoming a global leader in the industry, a goal worth working towards.”

The increasing pivot towards expertise in building this futuristic tech (AI) and its applications in everyday life range from agriculture to healthcare, defence to manufacturing, to public services. “Democratising the usage of AI and closing the digital gap would transform the society,” he said.

Vivek Raghavan, Chief Product Manager & Biometric Architect, UIDAI, said, “From Aadhaar to UPI, AI is used to build large-scale incremental digital systems.”

He said the judiciary is figuring out ways to reduce delay in delivery of justice, and make judicial texts available in different languages, as has been done in Bangladesh.

Academia responded quickly to AI

Professor S. Sadagopan, former Director, IIITB felt the academic world’s response to AI has been really quick. As a result, Data Analytics Essentials programmes have been introduced in various institutions. The AI Data Science undergraduate programme at IIT-Hyderabad is one such example.

This aims at capability and capacity creation to tackle challenges associated with the supply side, bringing in more inferential thinking. “Ready-to-use skills are to be developed and fostered by blending Social Sciences with Data Sciences,” he said.