BTC to resume races on November 1, but without spectators

Bengaluru

29 October 2020 19:23 IST

No betting till app is launched, tickets for online viewing priced at ₹500

The races at the Bangalore Turf Club (BTC), which had been suspended because of the lockdown, will resume this Sunday. With this, the BTC will kickstart the 2020-21 winter season and hold five races in November, during the weekends.

However, there will be no spectators, and bets will also not be taken for the first few races, a senior steward at the BTC said. “We cannot allow crowds at the BTC to place bets. So, we are developing a mobile application for punters to place bets. It’s in the last stages of development and will hopefully be available for commercial deployment by November 14, after which we will take bets,” the steward said.

For races with no bets, BTC will pay the winner stake money. “We have devised a formula where the winner will be paid 45% of the stake money that the corresponding race had garnered last year. This practice will be in place only till our app is deployed,” the steward added.

The races will be streamed on the BTC website. A ticket for a race day will be priced at ₹500, and buyers will get a password to watch the race.