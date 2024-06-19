BTC to conduct summer races from June 22

Bangalore Turf Club wrote to the secretaries of various turf clubs in the country on Wednesday to inform them of the commencement of the Bangalore Summer Meeting 2024 on June 22. The letter requests these other turf clubs to arrange for inter-venue betting operations for the Bengaluru summer races.

When BTC made an application before the State government recently for a licence to conduct racing and betting activities for the racing season 2024-25, the government rejected the application on June 6. This was challenged in the High Court of Karnataka by BTC. The High Court, in an interim order on June 18, stayed the June 6 decision of the State government. It also observed that the State government “prima facie acted in an irrational, illegal, arbitrary and unreasonable manner” in refusing to grant a licence to Bangalore Turf Club (BTC) to conduct racing and betting activities.