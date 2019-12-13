BTC fiasco: Police probing for foul play

The city police who took up a case after Bangalore Turf Club (BTC) premises was ransacked, after two favourite horses took a tumble during the season’s first race, are now probing to see if there was any foul play in the conduct of the race.

“We are investigating if any foul play was involved in the race, as there are some suspicions to that effect. We have served a notice to jockey Suraj Narredu, who was riding Will to Win that day,” said Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner (Crime), Bengaluru.

On November 15, Will to Win, the second favourite, seemed set to win but fell after she lost her footing in the final furlong, and broke her leg.

The fall led to a chain reaction and the favourite Aceros and Sir Piggot also fell to the ground.

This resulted in an unfancied horse claiming the honours, and furious punters vandalised the area demanding a refund. Many also alleged foul play.

The BTC had lodged a complaint against unidentified punters for rioting at High Grounds Police Station, which has been now transferred to the Central Crime Branch (CCB).

Jockeys had blamed the fall on the poor quality of the track, something they had flagged during the mock race.

Heavy rains over the previous week had left the track wet.