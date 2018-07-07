‘BSY, HDK swearing-in events cost over ₹58 lakh’

more-in

The political tussle and one-upmanship, which descended on the State immediately after the Assembly election results, may have set the exchequer back by more than ₹58 lakh in the one-hour shows of strength conducted by the parties.

In a matter of a week in May, BJP leader B.S. Yeddyurappa took oath (on May 17), resigned, and then Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara took oath (on May 23) on the steps of the Vidhana Soudha.

By the second week of June, Right to Information (RTI) activist T. Narasimhamurthy sought information of the expenditure on the programmes by the State guest house.

For Mr. Yeddyurappa’s oath-taking ceremony, the Kumara Krupa Guest House spent at least ₹15.93 lakh on high-tea arrangements for the guests, apart from ₹21,750 on bouquets.

The grand oath-taking ceremony of the heads of the coalition, which also involved the arrival of numerous Chief Ministers and other political leaders from across the country, was far more expensive. The RTI response claims that the Kumara Krupa Guest House itself spent ₹42.9 lakh.

“These expenditures are not justifiable, particularly considering these are just one-hour programmes. In Mr. Yeddyurappa’s case, ₹15.93 lakh was spent despite knowing that the government won’t last, while it made no sense to spend money on bouquets that end up in the trash bin immediately. There is no accountability in this politicking,” he said.

Preliminary expenditure

The figures of expenditures are only preliminary, as other expenditures by various State departments have not been revealed. Mr. Murthy said he has filed additional RTI applications on the break-up of expenditures, advertisements, among others.

Meanwhile, BJP Karnataka’s official Twitter handle criticised the expenditure incurred during the swearing-in of Mr. Kumaraswamy and Dr. Parameshwara.