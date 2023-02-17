ADVERTISEMENT

BSWML to get automated waste segregation machines

February 17, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

The machines will reduce manual handling of waste, and also reduce the burden on landfills

The Hindu Bureau

BBMP garbage trucks at Mittaganahalli landfill. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

The Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) will soon get automated waste segregation machines to separate the city’s dry, wet, and sanitary waste.

The BSWML recently called for a tender to get these machines, which, according to officials, will make the task of segregation easier and reduce the burden on landfills.

Last year, the Urban Development Department sanctioned the project.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

BSWML is responsible for collecting waste, sweeping streets, transportation, processing and disposal of solid waste, and door-to-door waste collection. The refuse is sent to processing facilities. Rejected and inert waste are sent to landfills.

According to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), of the 4,500 tonnes of waste produced in Bengaluru, the civic body can segregate only up to 30%. The rest of the mixed waste continues to go to landfills.

A BSWML official said, “To ease the segregation and transportation of waste, BSWML has proposed to instal automatic waste segregation machines in the plants. The machines will reduce manual handling of waste as well.”

“The machines will also help to recover resources, recycle and reduce the burden on landfills by segregating the mixed waste, especially in thickly populated areas, slums, and where there is a large number of commercial establishments,” the official added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US