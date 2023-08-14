HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BSNL complains against firm for damaging network cable on Gandhi Bazaar Main Road during Smart City works

August 14, 2023 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Junior Telecom officer of the BSNL has filed a complaint against Shankara Narayan Constructions Pvt. Ltd. for allegedly damaging the cable network during the ongoing works under the Smart City project in Gandhi Bazaar.

Based on a complaint by Basavaraj, JTO, OFC Route Maintenances, BSNL, Shankarapuram, the Basavanagudi police registered a FIR against the company charging them with damaging public property.

Mr. Basavaraj in his complaint said that the company during its ongoing Smart City Project works on Gandhi Bazaar Main Road damaged the network cable service. The damage was done between December 2022 and February 2023, BSNL said.

Due to this, BSNL consumers had to face huge inconvenience. Many businesses along the Gandhi Bazaar Main Road also had BSNL connections and suffered disruption in services apart from losses due to road closure. The BSNL incurred loss of ₹5 lakh. The BSNL issued notice to the company to repair the cable to restore the network, to no avail yet, the complaint alleged.

The police said that they will issue a notice to the company officials concerned to record their statement based on which necessary action will be initiated.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.