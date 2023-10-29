BSF cook among two killed in road accident

October 29, 2023 11:30 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 41-year-old cook with the Border Security Force (BSF) and a 32-year-old engineer-turned-YouTuber were killed when the bike the latter was riding collided with the former’s scooter on the service road outside BSF camp gate at Yelahanka on Saturday night. The pillion rider on the bike sustained severe injuries in the accident.

The deceased have been identified as Sudhakar, a cook with the BSF who was returning home from work, and the accused, Girish, who was heading to Bagalur with his friend. Girish also used to run a YouTube channel where he was promoting road safety and providing safe driving tips.

According to the police, the accident occurred at about 10.30 p.m. Sudhakar was coming out of the gate when Girish, who was riding his bike in a rash and negligent manner, collided with the scooter, the Yelahanka traffic police said. The trio suffered severe head injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared Sudhakar as “brought dead”, while Girish succumbed to his injuries later. The pillion rider Murali, 34, is said to be out of danger.

