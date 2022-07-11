Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike starts enforcing SUP ban

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike officials have conducted surprise inspection of shops, markets and other places

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has begun enforcing the ban on single-use plastic (SUP) in the city and civic officials have conducted surprise inspection of shops, markets and other places.

They have booked 990 cases, seized 1,380 kg of SUP, and collected a fine of ₹5.97 lakh from July 1, when the SUP ban came into force, till July 10.

The civic body said that Marshals and junior health officers will henceforth regularly conduct surprise inspections, seize SUP, impose penalty, and create awareness about the ban and suggest alternatives of cloth, jute, and paper bags.