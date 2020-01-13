Bengaluru

Brothers drown at sea in Bommayarpalayam

Two brothers from Bengaluru drowned in Bommayarpalayam, off Auro Beach, on Sunday.

The police identified the victims as V. Gowtham, 22, and V. Vivek, 20, of Bengaluru.

According the police statement, the brothers, along with their family, visited Melmaruvathur.

They went to Auro Beach on Sunday.

However, a strong tide swept Gowtham and Vivek away, as they were swimming in the waters.

The family members on the shore raised an alarm.

The bodies washed ashore at Bommayarpalayam later in the evening.

The Auroville police have registered a case and are investigating.

