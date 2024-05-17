Broken footpaths pose serious danger to pedestrians in Bengaluru

ADVERTISEMENT

Nearly two months ago, a 19-year-old student returning to his paying guest accommodation late at night unwittingly stepped on an uneven surface on a footpath in S.G. Palya, Tavarekere, resulting in a toe injury. “In S.G. Palya, slabs that cover the roadside drain are broken in many places and footpaths are cracked. Anybody can fall anytime,” said Neeraj K.

Residents in many other areas also face similar problems. Open drains and waste dumped on footpaths are common. With no elected councillors, many complaints go unaddressed, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) complain.

In Kengeri, a stretch between Dodbele and Kengeri metro stations is plagued with problems. Arun, a teacher, said although there are schools in the vicinity and children use footpaths to commute, authorities have turned a blind eye. The slabs are broken, and children can fall into the drains. A shopkeeper said the problem hasn’t been addressed for many years.

The footpaths between Baiyappanahalli metro station and RMZ Infinity are in a bad state. Concrete tiles are broken, slabs are not in their proper place, and drains are not covered in many areas. The paths are uneven, and pedestrians risk losing balance and falling. Near the Baiyappanahalli police station, an open drain runs alongside the footpath, posing a danger.

Kiran Kumar S., a social activist, has been trying to draw the BBMP’s attention. “I have filed many complaints and posted about the problem on X. I have received acknowledgements from BBMP. But the civic body has failed to take action,” he said.

The residents of Sanjeevani Vaibhav Apartments at Ambedkar Nagar in Whitefield are inconvenienced as the BBMP dug up the pavement in front of the complex about two months ago for drain work. The work was halted immediately after digging.

Secretary of the apartment Deepak Jaiswal said, “After I tweeted about power failure following flooding due to unfinished drain work, Bescom and BBMP are attending to the problem. As schools will restart in the coming week, this poses a threat to the children boarding school buses.”

A senior BBMP official said the civic body addresses the issue as and when it receives complaints about footpaths.

(With inputs from Adithi A., Ayran Bhatt, Debasmita Chowdhury and Aasaavari Mohana Gobbur)

