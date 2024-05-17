GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Broken footpaths pose serious danger to pedestrians in Bengaluru

Open drains and waste dumped on footpaths are common. With no elected councillors, many complaints go unaddressed, Resident Welfare Associations complain

Updated - May 17, 2024 10:01 pm IST

Published - May 17, 2024 09:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Broken footpath next to an open drain near BEML 5th stage bus stand in Bengaluru.

Broken footpath next to an open drain near BEML 5th stage bus stand in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

 

Nearly two months ago, a 19-year-old student returning to his paying guest accommodation late at night unwittingly stepped on an uneven surface on a footpath in S.G. Palya, Tavarekere, resulting in a toe injury. “In S.G. Palya, slabs that cover the roadside drain are broken in many places and footpaths are cracked. Anybody can fall anytime,” said Neeraj K.

Residents in many other areas also face similar problems. Open drains and waste dumped on footpaths are common. With no elected councillors, many complaints go unaddressed, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) complain.

In Kengeri, a stretch between Dodbele and Kengeri metro stations is plagued with problems. Arun, a teacher, said although there are schools in the vicinity and children use footpaths to commute, authorities have turned a blind eye. The slabs are broken, and children can fall into the drains. A shopkeeper said the problem hasn’t been addressed for many years.

A broken slab on a footpath on Old Kanakapura Road in Bengaluru.

A broken slab on a footpath on Old Kanakapura Road in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: BHAGYA PRAKASH K.

The footpaths between Baiyappanahalli metro station and RMZ Infinity are in a bad state. Concrete tiles are broken, slabs are not in their proper place, and drains are not covered in many areas. The paths are uneven, and pedestrians risk losing balance and falling. Near the Baiyappanahalli police station, an open drain runs alongside the footpath, posing a danger.

Kiran Kumar S., a social activist, has been trying to draw the BBMP’s attention. “I have filed many complaints and posted about the problem on X. I have received acknowledgements from BBMP. But the civic body has failed to take action,” he said.

The residents of Sanjeevani Vaibhav Apartments at Ambedkar Nagar in Whitefield are inconvenienced as the BBMP dug up the pavement in front of the complex about two months ago for drain work. The work was halted immediately after digging.

Secretary of the apartment Deepak Jaiswal said, “After I tweeted about power failure following flooding due to unfinished drain work, Bescom and BBMP are attending to the problem. As schools will restart in the coming week, this poses a threat to the children boarding school buses.”

A senior BBMP official said the civic body addresses the issue as and when it receives complaints about footpaths.

(With inputs from Adithi A., Ayran Bhatt, Debasmita Chowdhury and Aasaavari Mohana Gobbur)

Related Topics

Bangalore / civic infrastructure

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.