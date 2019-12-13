‘Bring more properties in Mahadevapura under tax net’

Mayor M. Goutham Kumar chaired a review meeting of property tax collections from Mahadevapura, one of the highest tax paying zones in the city.

He directed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s revenue officials to bring more properties under the tax net and draw up an action plan to collect property tax. So far, ₹590 crore has been collected as tax, while the target is ₹765 crore.

The revenue officer and assistant revenue officer have been directed to conduct a review meeting of tax collected from each ward in the zone twice a week, which should be reviewed once a week by the zonal joint commissioner.

Mr. Kumar asked officials to issue notices to tax defaulters and take action to conduct total station survey of buildings in the zone.

BBMP officials were also asked to identify property owners who were yet to pay development charges to the civic body, and file police complaints against those who have failed to pay the charges, despite notices served to them. Mr. Kumar said he would speak to City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao about this issue.

Plans to beautify city

The mayor along with BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar met several architects to discuss beautification of the city.

Architects were invited to contribute to junction improvements, make the city pedestrian-friendly and improve street architecture. Following the meet, Mr. Kumar tweeted: “The BBMP has invited Bengaluru architects to help the civic body beautify the city. I am very happy that there was a good response... and many ideas were exchanged...”