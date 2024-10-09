Bring home bovine beauty this Dasara, courtesy Channapatna artisans

It would be hard to miss the arrival of the Basavanna doll or figurine of the sacred cow that graces the Grameena Angadi at Jayanagar fourth T Block East, this festive season. Modelled on Hallikar, Karnataka’s native breed, the artisans’ use of strong, earthy colours on wood lend a rustic, yet festive vibe to the piece.

This desi breed of cow derives their name from Karnataka’s Hallikar community, traditionally known for cattle rearing.

These figures, especially crafted for Dasara, sport meticulous detailing in their hand-painted designs using organic colours. The contrasting hues used for the face and horns, gentle eyes and large ears play up its traditional appeal. “We regularly source Channapatna dolls,” says B Gangadhara Murthy, Artisans Incharge, Grameena Angadi. “This year, we thought ox and cow models would showcase Karnataka’s cattle breeds. The craftsmen who make these wooden figurines for us — Syed Elias and Ramegowda — agreed to fashion wooden cows from rubber wood.”

Cows play an important part in festival pujas, says Gangadhara, adding that he and the Grameena Angadi thought this was the right time to launch this design.

However, it is not a full cow that Gangadhara visualised for the festive display. Only the face, ears and horns make up this wall-mounted piece. “Several NRIs request gift items with earthy, pastoral hues that mirror our agrarian culture. We designed it in such a way it that the face, horns and ears can be dismantled and packed separately to make it easy for travellers.”

Over the years, the gradual decline of locally-made dolls in Karnataka as well as their increase in prices, has seen dealers source dolls from other States. “North Karnataka’s Kinnala Gombe of Koppal district, the heritage wooden, painted doll-making that had the Vijayanagara Kings as patrons, once as popular as Channapatna dolls, has lost its identity today,” says Gangadhara.

While Channapatna doll makers managed to stay afloat with export orders, Kinnala chitragaras (artists) hardly got support from the government and other institutions, he adds.

The demand for Channapatna dolls is palpable. There are hundreds of art revivalists working in Channapatna to help artistes bring back their impeccable finish and lacquering techniques. “The demand is huge and the costs are prohibitively high. In a trade where nearly five lakh people are employed to hand craft the dolls using authentic lacquer, what trickles down to the local market is naturally going to be highly priced,” says Gangadhara.

Available in three sizes, these cow figureheads are priced from ₹1500 upwards.