Brewed in Bengaluru: Cothas Coffee aims high in its 75th year

Slurping coffee from a saucer has been an age-old practice in many south Indian homes, but did you know that it has more to it than just cooling the coffee down?

“It’s a science to taste the coffee,” says Nitin C.S., Managing Partner at Bengaluru’s own coffee brand, Cothas Coffee.

“When you slurp the coffee, you aerate the liquid that’s going in. It hits the palette at the back of your tongue and the flavour just bursts open in your mouth.”

Nitin, who follows a strict diet to ensure his palette can tell the right notes of coffee, is third generation at the home-grown coffee brand that is completing 75 years.

As the company enters the next leg of its journey, Cothas Coffee that has become a household name by now seems to be gearing up to take its ambitions beyond the seas.

Humble beginnings

The aroma of freshly roasted coffee beans fills the air at the Cothas Coffee factory in Jigani.

Behind the large desk in the chairman’s room, C.K. Sreenathan, managing partner and second generation of the family business, seems relaxed as he is about to narrate the story of the company which was born the same year as he did.

“My father started the business in 1949,” he begins tersely. “We were a very large family where his sister and parents also stayed with us. Jewellery used to be our main business, but my grandfather relinquished it to his brothers. Since then, my father wanted to do some business on his own.”

For a while, Krishnaiah Chetty – father of Sreenathan – did some contract work for the army. Later he started his own coffee business and gave it his family name. “C(K)otha in Telugu means new,” explains Sreenathan’s son Nitin, whose roots trace back to Andhra Pradesh. His great-grandfather was one of the first people in the family to relocate to Bengaluru.

“When the ancestors moved here, we were called the Kothavalu or ‘new people’ in the community. That became the family name and later the brand name.”

Early growth

Chetty opened his first store in Dharmaraja Koil Street in Shivajinagar, which later moved to another location on the same street near Russell Market. The second shop near Meenakshi Koil Street followed soon. At home, coffee became an everyday conversation and a large looming presence.

“We had no choice,” Sreenathan laughs. Typical of a conventional family business, everybody – from children to adults – helped out. Sreenathan was still in school when his two elder brothers joined the business.

In 1968, the family opened its third store in Kempegowda Road. While the business was growing, a problem cropped up. The process was not centralized.

Each store had a small roasting machine, which meant coffee was roasted, ground, packed and sold separately in each store. This made it difficult to maintain the same quality across all three shops.

“I have heard stories of people saying they liked the coffee in a certain store, but not so much in another store and so on. Bangalore was a small city then where word spread fast, and everybody knew everything about such nuances,” Nitin recollects.

Centralisation

In early 1971, Sreenathan started helping out at the Kempegowda Road store after completing his studies at Regional Engineering College, Trichy. He was the first engineer in the family. Meanwhile, the family opened the fourth store in Malleswaram.

Sreenathan started making frequent trips to Germany with the idea of bringing in machinery and technology to integrate with the business back at home.

“He loved technology and machines. The thought process was that if we had to grow, it couldn’t be done by opening more stores. Because in those days, the family ran the stores and there were no people to run more stores. That’s when the idea of a factory and a centralised roasting machine to ensure common quality across all stores came in,” Nitin says.

Cothas Coffee’s first big roasting machine from Germany was installed in its first factory in JP Nagar in the 1970s. More machines followed later.

“Then there was no looking back. We knew coffee since birth and now we were well versed in technology too,” Sreenathan says.

Spreading wings

While the four shops continue to run even today, manufacturing moved to the factory. A distribution network that supplied Cothas Coffee powder, within the city initially and later to other cities, formed around it. In another five years, the company had its second factory, and its products started appearing in most grocery shops and supermarkets in Bengaluru.

“In Bangalore approximately there are about 20,000 grocery stores. Our products are there in at least 16,000 of them,” Sreenathan estimates.

The company, which grew from a neighbourhood coffee store to a South Indian coffee brand, today exports its products to the U.S., Australia, Middle East and Central Asia. The exports constitute about 5% of the business.

The art of sourcing

Holding a few beans in his cupped hands, Sreenathan weighs them, shakes them and makes some observations to those around him. The art of assessing coffee, by now, is second nature to the family.

“Each one in the family was trained to tell between good and bad coffee. Initially, each had their own ways. One would pick up the beans, shake them in their palms, and listen to the noise the beans made. For some others, it was the way the beans danced in their palm. Another person would see if it cracks with the first bite,” Nitin describes.

“Eventually, the ways matured. Like how you do wine tasting, we also started tasting coffee. We brew it, slurp it... there’s a little bit of science and art in how it’s done,” says Nitin.

According to statistics by Coffee Board of India, Karnataka is the highest coffee producing state in India constituting more than 70% of the total coffee production in the country. It is followed by Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Cothas coffee sources its Robusta and Arabica varieties from Chikmagalur and Kodagu, and occasionally from Wayanad. A sample is brewed in the company lab, slurped in black, one spool full of it. Given coffee is only one harvest a year if a sample is found to fit the profile, the lot is bought immediately and stored.

Ebb and flow

While the brand and its business has grown consistently more or less, it has had its own share of challenges too.

“It was a little difficult journey during 1973-78 because imports were not easily allowed at that time,’ Sreenathan recollects. This was when the company was looking to import machines for its factory.

There were difficulties related to sourcing as well.

“Earlier sourcing was controlled by the Coffee Board of India. They would auction the coffee and we could only buy from them. Later the market was opened in 1996. But then the challenge was that many of the sellers started quoting much higher prices,” says Nitin.

Taxation was yet another issue. “Different taxations for coffee separately and coffee mixed with chicory posed hurdles. At one point of time, it was under central excise, then it came into state tax, then VAT came into play.”

“Being a tea-drinking country, any bit of increase in the cost of the product immediately makes the consumer sway towards another hot beverage. So, this was a concern,” Nitin notes.

Sreenathan’s elder brothers and nephew left the company in 2009 and 2014. However, a feud broke out between the brothers in the following years as they attempted to launch a new brand with a moniker similar to Cothas. The court later passed orders protecting the Cothas Coffee brand.

Onwards and upwards

Sreenathan, however, seems to have taken it all in stride. “If you have a nose, one day you’ll catch a cold,” he quips.

Cothas Coffee today employs around 650 people, has around 60 stores across South India, and claims to serve 3 million cups of coffee every day.

Rather than remaining a household name, the company has put in additional efforts in the last 10 years to capture the out-of-home market. Apart from supplying to big hotel chains, offices and small showrooms, it has introduced vending solutions and ventured into ready-to-drink cold coffee varieties and decoctions over the last few years.

Says Nithin, “For the 75th year, we want to venture into instant coffees. Since it’s a special year, we would also like to close it with a nice number. We plan to have 100 stores by the end of this financial year. We also hope to open our first international store in Dubai by the end of this year.”

