Brahma Rathotsava and silver jubilee celebrations at ISKCON at Bengaluru

May 02, 2024 09:00 am | Updated 09:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The Brahma Rathotsava was celebrated on May 1 at International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) temple at Bengaluru as part of the annual Brahmotsava festival.

ADVERTISEMENT

The day saw deities of Sri Radha Krishnachandra, Sri Krishna Balaram and Sri Nitai Gauranga were taken on a procession around the temple on a special wooden chariot.

According to a release, the anniversary was celebrated with much grandeur this year as it also commemorates the silver jubilee of the temple. On Brahma Rathotsava, Sri Radha Krishnachandra were adorned in a vishesha alankara and offered an elaborate naivedya consisting of 108 items.

Spiritual leaders, guests and lakhs of devotees from all over India have been participating in this 13-day event. Brahmotsava commenced on April 21, 2024, with Dhvaja Arohana or the hoisting of the flag bearing the insignia of Sri Garuda Dev.

Cultural programmes like nritya seva and sangeeta seva by renowned artistes were organised. The deities will be offered Maha Kumbhabhisheka on May 2, 2024, which is an elaborate ceremonial bath that is performed once in 12 years.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.