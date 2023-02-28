ADVERTISEMENT

BPO staffer stabbed to death in Bengaluru

February 28, 2023 11:52 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 25-year-old BPO employee was stabbed to death, allegedly by her friend for rejecting his marriage proposal, in Murugeshpalya, J.B. Nagar, on Tuesday evening.

The accused allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times, killing her on the spot.

The deceased was identified as Leela Pavithra Nalamat, 25, an MSc graduate from Andhra Pradesh. She was working with a healthcare service firm situated in Murugeshpalya, while the accused, Dinakar Banala, 28, also from Andhra Prdeash, was working in another healthcare service firm in Domlur.

According to the police, the duo was in relationship for the past five years but recently, their parents refused to give their consent for the marriage, citing caste differences .

According to the police, Dinakar was upset and but failed to convince Leela. Enraged by this, on Tuesday, he went to meet Ms. Leela at her workplace, called her outside, and stabbed her multiple times, killing her on the spot, said the police.

The JB Nagar police have registered a case of murder and are looking out for the accused.

