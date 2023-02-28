HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BPO staffer stabbed to death in Bengaluru

February 28, 2023 11:52 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 25-year-old BPO employee was stabbed to death, allegedly by her friend for rejecting his marriage proposal, in Murugeshpalya, J.B. Nagar, on Tuesday evening.

The accused allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times, killing her on the spot.

The deceased was identified as Leela Pavithra Nalamat, 25, an MSc graduate from Andhra Pradesh. She was working with a healthcare service firm situated in Murugeshpalya, while the accused, Dinakar Banala, 28, also from Andhra Prdeash, was working in another healthcare service firm in Domlur.

According to the police, the duo was in relationship for the past five years but recently, their parents refused to give their consent for the marriage, citing caste differences .

According to the police, Dinakar was upset and but failed to convince Leela. Enraged by this, on Tuesday, he went to meet Ms. Leela at her workplace, called her outside, and stabbed her multiple times, killing her on the spot, said the police.

The JB Nagar police have registered a case of murder and are looking out for the accused.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.