BPO employee steals KYC data from colleague’s phone, borrows loan from bank

September 13, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

An employee of a Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) company allegedly stole the Know Your Customer (KYC) data of a 32-year-old woman colleague to borrow a personal loan from a private bank. An FIR has been filed at the HSR layout police station.

The accused, Lokeshwar Sugumaran, had the job of taking care of the mobile phones that the employees deposited in the locker before they entered the workspace. The employees aren’t allowed to carry their phones to their work spot as they have to make and attend to calls as part of their work.

The complainant, Rashmi (name changed), has been working in the company for the last two years.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the FIR, Sugumaran, during the course of his work last year, noticed the lock open pattern of the phone owned by the complainant. He then accessed her phone when she was working and stole her Aadhaar and PAN details.

The FIR said that using the stolen data, the accused applied for a personal loan of ₹2 lakh on behalf of Rashmi without her knowledge. The bank, which failed to exercise due diligence, approved the application, and Sugumaran got the amount on June 10. The money was credited to an account the accused had opened in the name of the Rashmi.

She learnt about the loan nearly a year later when she received a message from the bank asking her to repay the EMI. On enquiry, she came to know that Sugumaran was the culprit. When confronted, he confessed to the crime and promised to repay the loan.

However, over the past six months, he has neither paid the EMIs nor has he been picking up her calls. Rashmi then approached the police, who are now on the lookout for him.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.