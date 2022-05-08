Boy run over by car; driver held

A four-year-old boy was killed and his father injured when a car knocked them down on temple road in Somasundarapalya in Electronics city on Saturday.

The boy, Avinash, was walking along with his father, Hanumanthappa, a construction labourer, to a nearby shop to buy groceries when the accident occurred.

The accused, Andanaiah, 35, was overspeeding and driving rashly, and knocked down the father-son duo, the police said. While Hanumanthappa fell on the other side, the boy came under the wheels of the car and sustained severe injuries. Passers-by rushed the boy to a nearby private hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Hanumanthappa, who sustained minor injuries, is being treated. The Electronics City traffic police arrested the car driver and booked him under Section 304A of the Indian Penal Code for causing death due to negligence.

In another incident, Sunethra Pandit, a TV artist sustained injuries when she slipped from the scooter while negotiating a road hump at N.R. Colony on Saturday night. Sunethra was returning home from the shooting when the accident occurred. Residents complained that it was unscientific hump put up by the civic authorities and demanded that it be removed.