Boy missing from school reunited with family within hours

A six-year-old boy who had wandered out of the school campus in Chamarajpet on Tuesday was reunited with his family thanks to an autorickshaw driver.

The boy was identified as Rohan, the son of Ajith, a cook from Bihar. Rohan is Class I student at a school in Chamarajpet. The incident occurred during the afternoon break when Rohan, who went to the washroom, slipped out of campus and was lost in no time as he was new to the area, Sanjeev Patil, DCP, West Division, said.

Lower primary classes were reopened after a long gap on Monday.

Meanwhile, the school staff noticed Rohan missing and alerted his parents. They searched for the child before filing a missing complaint with the jurisdictional Chamarajpet police station, who in turn sounded an alert.

Meanwhile, Govindaraju, an autorickshaw driver, noticed the boy wandering in the evening and took him to the V.V. Puram police station. The police alerted their Chamarajpet counterparts and Ajith and his wife rushed to the station, where they were reunited with their son.

The police appreciated and thanked Govindaraju for his help.

The Chamarajpet police have warned school staff to be careful about children and not allow them to go out of the campus.