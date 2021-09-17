Boy ends life with father’s firearm in Bengaluru bus stand

Bengaluru

The deceased is the son of a retired havildar in the army

A 17-year-old boy was found dead with a gunshot wound at a bus-stop shelter on Ballari Road near Mekhri Circle in Bengaluru on Friday early morning. He was spotted by motorists who informed the police. Police have ruled out any foul play and said it was evident that it was a case of suicide.

The deceased has been identified as son of a retired havildar in the army. He resided with his parents in Gangenahalli, an adjoining area and was a second year pre-university student.

A senior police officer who visited the spot told media persons that they had recovered both the pistol and a single bullet fired from the scene of crime. “A single shot was fired ,” the officer said. The firearm is now identified as a licensed weapon of his father - Indian Ordnance Country-made Pistol, that his father has had since his retirement in 2015.

“The pistol was kept in the almirah of the house and the parents have said the boy was also trained to use the weapon. He seems to have taken the weapon and left home by 3:30 AM early morning, came on a walk, sat at the bus-stand. The parents have said the boy was used to reading late at night and used to go for walks to keep himself awake,” a senior police officer said. Though the boy had a fight with his parents Thursday, there is no clarity yet as to what led him to take the extreme step, police said.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani ph:104 for help)