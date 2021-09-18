Boy ends life with father’s firearm at bus stand

Bengaluru

18 September 2021 02:42 IST

A 17-year-old allegedly shot himself at a bus-stop shelter on Ballari Road near Mekhri Circle on Friday early morning. He was spotted by motorists who informed the police. Police have ruled out any foul play and said it was evident that it was a case of suicide.

The deceased was later identified as Gopal Bhandari, son of a retired havildar in the Army. He resided with his parents in Gangenahalli, and was a II PU student.

A senior police officer who visited the spot told media persons that they had recovered both the firearm and a single bullet fired from the scene of crime. “A single shot was fired. There is a bullet entry wound from the right side of the forehead. It exited from the left,” the officer said. The firearm is now identified as a licensed weapon of his father - Indian Ordnance Country-made Pistol, that he has had since his retirement in 2015.

“The pistol was kept in an almirah in the house and the parents said the boy was also trained to use it. He seems to have taken the weapon and left home by 3:30 a.m., walked to Mekhri Circle, sat at the bus-stand and shot himself shortly later,” a senior officer said. The parents said the boy was used to reading early and going for morning walks to freshen up, police said, adding that there is no clarity on what led him to take the extreme step.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani ph:104 for help)