Boy drowns in pit of under-construction building at Kadugodi in Bengaluru

Updated - October 24, 2024 12:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

The pit had been dug as part of the infrastructure for a lift

The Hindu Bureau

A five-year-old boy drowned in a five-feet-deep pit filled with rain water in an under-construction building at Kannamangala in Kadugodi in Bengaluru on October 23.

The building was being constructed to house a milk dairy. The pit had been dug as part of the infrastructure for a lift

The victim, Suhas Gowda, was playing with his friends outside the house near the under-construction building. While playing, the boy slipped into the pit and drowned. The other boys informed their parents.

Neighbours pulled Suhas out and took him to a hospital where the doctor declared him as brought dead.

Based on a complaint by his parents, Kadugodi police have registered a case against the director of the milk dairy and the owner of the building charging them for death due to negligence.

Suhas was staying with mother and grandmother near the under-construction house after his parents separated a few months ago. His mother is a daily wage worker. They are natives of Kolar.

