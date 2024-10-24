GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Boy drowns in pit of under-construction building at Kadugodi in Bengaluru

The pit had been dug as part of the infrastructure for a lift

Updated - October 24, 2024 12:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A five-year-old boy drowned in a five-feet-deep pit filled with rain water in an under-construction building at Kannamangala in Kadugodi in Bengaluru on October 23.

The building was being constructed to house a milk dairy. The pit had been dug as part of the infrastructure for a lift

The victim, Suhas Gowda, was playing with his friends outside the house near the under-construction building. While playing, the boy slipped into the pit and drowned. The other boys informed their parents.

Neighbours pulled Suhas out and took him to a hospital where the doctor declared him as brought dead.

Based on a complaint by his parents, Kadugodi police have registered a case against the director of the milk dairy and the owner of the building charging them for death due to negligence.

Suhas was staying with mother and grandmother near the under-construction house after his parents separated a few months ago. His mother is a daily wage worker. They are natives of Kolar.

Published - October 24, 2024 12:18 pm IST

Related stories

Related Topics

bengaluru / accident (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.