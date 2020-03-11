Boy beaten up by biker who was hit by water balloon

A biker, who was accidentally hit by a water balloon, beat up a 15-year-old high school student with a stone in J.J. Nagar on Tuesday. The teenager sustained severe head injuries and is being treated at a private hospital. However, the police have yet to identify the man who beat the boy up so badly.

“As it was Holi, the teenager was playing with his friends with water balloons. The boy threw one of the balloons at his friend, but it hit a passing motorcyclist instead,” said a police officer.

Though he reportedly apologised, the man on the bike picked up a stone and started hitting him with it. According to witnesses, he sustained head injuries and fell on the ground after which the biker sped away.

The J.J. Nagar police have taken up a case based on the complaint of the victim’s father, Gopal G. and efforts are on to track the accused.