Boy beaten up by biker who was hit by water balloon

A biker, who was accidentally hit by a water balloon, beat up a 15-year-old high school student with a stone in J.J. Nagar on Tuesday. The teenager sustained severe head injuries and is being treated at a private hospital. However, the police have yet to identify the man who beat the boy up so badly.
“As it was Holi, the teenager was playing with his friends with water balloons. The boy threw one of the balloons at his friend, but it hit a passing motorcyclist instead,” said a police officer.
Though he reportedly apologised, the man on the bike picked up a stone and started hitting him with it. According to witnesses, he sustained head injuries and fell on the ground after which the biker sped away.
The J.J. Nagar police have taken up a case based on the complaint of the victim’s father, Gopal G. and efforts are on to track the accused.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.