’Boundaries between mechanical engineering and other types of Engineering streams are blurring’

As part of The Hindu Education Plus career counselling series, The Hindu organised a webinar on ‘Mechanical Engineering in the Digital Era’, along with Dayananda Sagar Institutions recently.

Dinakaran of the Department of Mechatronics Engineering at Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science said that the boundaries separating mechanical engineering and other types of Engineering streams, such as electrical, civil, and biomedical, are blurring fast.

Another panellist, Haseebuddin M.R., an Associate Professor of the Department of Mechanical Engineering, Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering, said that the inclusion of inter-disciplinary courses and hands-on engineering experience is the best way to equip students for the marketplace.

During the webinar, the participants asked about the job opportunities available for mechanical engineering students.

Anand Badiger of Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering addressed the concern by providing comprehensive details about job markets in the public sector, research organisations, and companies that look for mechanical engineering students. The panellists said that in the age of automation, AI and EVs, mechanical engineering skills remain coveted.