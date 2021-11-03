Bound and gagged body of young man found in gunny bag near rajakaluve

The body of an unidentified man was found in a gunny bag next to a rajakaluve in D’Souza Nagar, Rajarajeshwari Nagar police station limits, on Tuesday. “The victim was between 20-25 years old. His hands and legs were bound, and his mouth and nose gagged with adhesive tape. We suspect that he died due to asphyxiation but we are waiting for the post-mortem report,” said a senior police officer.

The R.R. Nagar police have stepped up investigation to identify the victim. The body was discovered by a rag-picker.

While efforts are on to establish the identity of the deceased first, the police have not ruled out the possibility of kidnap and murder. “It is suspected that the youth was murdered elsewhere and the body was dumped near the rajakaluve at midnight,” the police said, adding that they are gathering information on missing persons as part of the probe.