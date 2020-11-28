Bouncers prevent entry into BBMP office

28 November 2020 07:55 IST

They had been hired by the employees’ union for an event

A group of men allegedly took over guard duties at the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) gate on Friday ahead of an event. Eyewitnesses claimed the men – acting as bouncers – prevented the entry of vehicles into the premises, even as the security guards and marshals remained mute spectators.

The bouncers were hired by BBMP Employees’ Union Kannada Sangha that had organised a programme to unveil the bust of thespian Dr. Rajkumar in the civic body’s head office as part of 65th Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations. Actors Shivaraj Kumar and Puneet Rajkumar were invited for the programme, along with former mayor M. Goutham Kumar.

A Group D employee was reportedly assaulted by one of the bouncers, but later retracted his statement.

Amruth Raj, president of the union, confirmed that the bouncers had been hired, but denied that they had assaulted an employee. “The employee has denied being assaulted. We had obtained the requisite permission from the Commissioner and Administrator for the programme,” he said.

When asked about the presence of bouncers in the BBMP premises, Special Commissioner (Administration) Manjunath claimed that they were not present within the civic body’s premises. This, even when several eyewitnesses confirmed the presence of bouncers inside the BBMP head office near the gate.

Mr. Manjunath also claimed that no employee was assaulted. “I have not received any complaint from anyone. If the aggrieved employee comes forward to complain, we will look into it,” he said.