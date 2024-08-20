ADVERTISEMENT

Bouncer arrested for road rage incident in Bellandur

Published - August 20, 2024 01:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

The victim pleaded that there is a baby on board, but the accused was infuriated and in no mood to listen

The Hindu Bureau

The Bellandur police have arrested a 26-year-old bouncer for allegedly creating a ruckus and damaging the car of a software engineer, who was returning home with his wife and nine-month-old child, in a road rage incident at night on Sarjapur main road on August 19.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victim, Soumyashankar, 36, was returning home from a weekend trip. Around 10.30 p.m., he applied sudden break in a bid to avoid a bad patch of road. The accused, who was riding a scooter behind, crashed into the car. He started shouting at Soumyashankar for applying sudden brake .

Man damages car in Bengaluru road rage incident
| Video Credit: The Hindu

A heated argument ensued following which the accused stopped the car. In a bid to get the driver out, he allegedly smashed the windshield with the wiper blade and using a stone

ADVERTISEMENT

Soumyashankar pleaded that there is a baby on board, but the accused was infuriated and in no mood to listen. He allegedly continued to hurl abuses, as was seen in a video recorded by the victim.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Passers-by gathered at the scene and alerted the police who arrested the accused, Naveen Reddy, who was charged under Sections 126 (wrongful restrain), 324 (mischief), 351 (criminal intimidation) and 352 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) of the BNS.

The accused works as a bouncer at a pub. He is a resident of Bellandur and was returning home from work, the police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US