Bouncer arrested for road rage incident in Bellandur

The Bellandur police have arrested a 26-year-old bouncer for allegedly creating a ruckus and damaging the car of a software engineer, who was returning home with his wife and nine-month-old child, in a road rage incident at night on Sarjapur main road on August 19.

The victim, Soumyashankar, 36, was returning home from a weekend trip. Around 10.30 p.m., he applied sudden break in a bid to avoid a bad patch of road. The accused, who was riding a scooter behind, crashed into the car. He started shouting at Soumyashankar for applying sudden brake .

Man damages car in Bengaluru road rage incident

A heated argument ensued following which the accused stopped the car. In a bid to get the driver out, he allegedly smashed the windshield with the wiper blade and using a stone

Soumyashankar pleaded that there is a baby on board, but the accused was infuriated and in no mood to listen. He allegedly continued to hurl abuses, as was seen in a video recorded by the victim.

Passers-by gathered at the scene and alerted the police who arrested the accused, Naveen Reddy, who was charged under Sections 126 (wrongful restrain), 324 (mischief), 351 (criminal intimidation) and 352 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) of the BNS.

The accused works as a bouncer at a pub. He is a resident of Bellandur and was returning home from work, the police said.