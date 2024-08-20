GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bouncer arrested for road rage incident in Bellandur

The victim pleaded that there is a baby on board, but the accused was infuriated and in no mood to listen

Published - August 20, 2024 01:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Bellandur police have arrested a 26-year-old bouncer for allegedly creating a ruckus and damaging the car of a software engineer, who was returning home with his wife and nine-month-old child, in a road rage incident at night on Sarjapur main road on August 19.

The victim, Soumyashankar, 36, was returning home from a weekend trip. Around 10.30 p.m., he applied sudden break in a bid to avoid a bad patch of road. The accused, who was riding a scooter behind, crashed into the car. He started shouting at Soumyashankar for applying sudden brake .

Man damages car in Bengaluru road rage incident
| Video Credit: The Hindu

A heated argument ensued following which the accused stopped the car. In a bid to get the driver out, he allegedly smashed the windshield with the wiper blade and using a stone

Soumyashankar pleaded that there is a baby on board, but the accused was infuriated and in no mood to listen. He allegedly continued to hurl abuses, as was seen in a video recorded by the victim.

Passers-by gathered at the scene and alerted the police who arrested the accused, Naveen Reddy, who was charged under Sections 126 (wrongful restrain), 324 (mischief), 351 (criminal intimidation) and 352 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) of the BNS.

The accused works as a bouncer at a pub. He is a resident of Bellandur and was returning home from work, the police said.

Related stories

Related Topics

bengaluru / road accident

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.