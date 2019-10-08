Bounce scooter set on fire

A scooter of Bounce, a city-based bike rental company, was set on fire in Hosapalya in Electronics City in the wee hours of Saturday.

Karthik Sudhakar, operation lead of the company, noticed the scooter parked near On Sakti temple charred around 3.30 a.m.

Two more motorcycles parked adjacent to the scooter were also damaged.

Based on a complaint, the Bandepalya police have taken up a case against unknown persons charging them under Section 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage).