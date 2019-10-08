Bounce scooter set on fire

A scooter of Bounce, a city-based bike rental company, was set on fire in Hosapalya in Electronics City in the wee hours of Saturday.
Karthik Sudhakar, operation lead of the company, noticed the scooter parked near On Sakti temple charred around 3.30 a.m.
Two more motorcycles parked adjacent to the scooter were also damaged.
Based on a complaint, the Bandepalya police have taken up a case against unknown persons charging them under Section 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage).
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Zero advertisements
Enjoy reading our articles without intrusion from advertisements.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.